Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Feb. 24, 2025
Charles Kang
Four recruits sound off on their recent Syracuse offers in this week's recruiting roundup.

"It’s a great offer to receive now, (especially considering) how great of a team they are."

"It’s my first ACC school so I am very excited about that."

"Not a lot of kids get opportunities like these, especially kids from the west coast like me."

"I really appreciate this. Many more to come. Made me more confident in myself."

