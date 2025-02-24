Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Feb. 24, 2025

Four recruits sound off on their recent Syracuse offers in this week's recruiting roundup.

"It’s a great offer to receive now, (especially considering) how great of a team they are."

"It’s my first ACC school so I am very excited about that."

"Not a lot of kids get opportunities like these, especially kids from the west coast like me."

"I really appreciate this. Many more to come. Made me more confident in myself."

----

Chat about this story and all things Syracuse and Syracuse recruiting on our premium message board, Cuse Classified!

Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.

Not a subscriber to The Juice Online? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.