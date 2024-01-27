After taking a few minutes to warm up, Syracuse turned in a dominant first half performance that allowed them to coast to a 77-65 victory over North Carolina State at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday night. The Orange (14-6, 5-4 ACC) stifled the Wolfpack (13-7, 5-4) late in the first half, holding them without a field goal for the final 8:21 before halftime. That allowed SU to grab a 16-point lead at the break and ride that to the finish line.

The Syracuse defense was stingy most of the night, holding N.C. State to just 35.8 percent shooting in the game, including a meager 20.7 percent in the opening half. That first half shooting mark by the ‘Pack included making a single lay-up in a dozen chances and missing their only dunk attempt.

The Orange also snagged seven steals in the opening half and forced 14 turnovers overall, converting them into 16 points in the game. Judah Mintz played a big part in SU’s 32-11 advantage in free throws, earning 20 free throws on his own.

Mintz’s backcourt mate, J.J. Starling, carried the load early for the Orange. After both teams scuffled for several possessions, Starling put the SU offense on his shoulders, scoring the team’s first ten points and keeping them in the game through the opening six minutes.

The two teams stayed within one possession of each other until Chris Bell started to sizzle, ending a streak of ten straight misses by Syracuse. The small forward drilled three 3-pointers in just over two minutes, forcing an N.C. State timeout. When the action resumed, Bell got a steal and went the distance for an emphatic breakaway slam, capping a run of 13 straight Orange points and giving the hosts a 28-18 lead.

Bell was given a technical foul after the dunk, enabling the guests to snap their scoreless streak. However, the Orange defense did not let up, as they continued to hold the ‘Pack without a field goal for the final 8:21 of the opening half. Mintz closed the session with seven straight points, pushing the Syracuse run to 23-4 and giving them a 38-22 halftime lead.