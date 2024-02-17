Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion served as a revival house of sorts on Saturday evening, playing “The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight” for the hometown audience. Syracuse performed in the title role, shooting 36.7 percent overall and 16.0 percent from 3-point range in a disappointing 65-60 loss. The Orange (16-10, 7-8 ACC) closed the game by making just 8-of-25 shots (32.0 percent), missing their final six attempts on the heels of a 7-for-9 hot streak.

The Yellow Jackets (11-15, 4-11) were only slightly better than their guests on offense, making 39.3 percent of their shots and 28.0 percent from long range. Where Tech absolutely dominated were the backboards, where the Jackets held an overall 49-28 rebounding lead. The hosts blasted SU on the glass over the game’s final 27:30 of play by an astounding 39-15 margin.

As has happened in multiple games earlier this season, Syracuse tried to offset getting pummeled on the glass by forcing turnovers. The Orange picked up a dozen steals while forcing 17 Georgia Tech turnovers, converting them into 16 points.

J.J. Starling staked the Orange to their first substantial lead of the day, backing a free throw with a pair of 3-pointers for seven straight points and an early 9-2 lead. Georgia Tech posted an 8-2 run shortly after that to wipe out most of SU’s lead, then got a dunk and a trey on back-to-back possessions for their first lead of the day at 17-16, leading Adrian Autry to request a timeout for Syracuse shortly before the midpoint of the opening half.

The Orange nosed back in front, but the Yellow Jackets stitched together six straight points shortly after to start a 10-2 run to build a 29-23 lead and forcing Autry to use another timeout with 3:26 left in the opening half.

The hosts added a 3-pointer on their next possession to push their lead to nine, but SU made some headway by converting in transition as Starling completed a three-point play on the break and Judah Mintz added two lay-ups off Syracuse steals to draw within 32-30. Tech, however, snapped the Orange run with a jumper in the paint to close the opening half scoring with a 34-30 lead.