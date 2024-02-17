Syracuse struggles mightily on offense, falls at Georgia Tech, 65-60
Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion served as a revival house of sorts on Saturday evening, playing “The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight” for the hometown audience. Syracuse performed in the title role, shooting 36.7 percent overall and 16.0 percent from 3-point range in a disappointing 65-60 loss. The Orange (16-10, 7-8 ACC) closed the game by making just 8-of-25 shots (32.0 percent), missing their final six attempts on the heels of a 7-for-9 hot streak.
The Yellow Jackets (11-15, 4-11) were only slightly better than their guests on offense, making 39.3 percent of their shots and 28.0 percent from long range. Where Tech absolutely dominated were the backboards, where the Jackets held an overall 49-28 rebounding lead. The hosts blasted SU on the glass over the game’s final 27:30 of play by an astounding 39-15 margin.
As has happened in multiple games earlier this season, Syracuse tried to offset getting pummeled on the glass by forcing turnovers. The Orange picked up a dozen steals while forcing 17 Georgia Tech turnovers, converting them into 16 points.
J.J. Starling staked the Orange to their first substantial lead of the day, backing a free throw with a pair of 3-pointers for seven straight points and an early 9-2 lead. Georgia Tech posted an 8-2 run shortly after that to wipe out most of SU’s lead, then got a dunk and a trey on back-to-back possessions for their first lead of the day at 17-16, leading Adrian Autry to request a timeout for Syracuse shortly before the midpoint of the opening half.
The Orange nosed back in front, but the Yellow Jackets stitched together six straight points shortly after to start a 10-2 run to build a 29-23 lead and forcing Autry to use another timeout with 3:26 left in the opening half.
The hosts added a 3-pointer on their next possession to push their lead to nine, but SU made some headway by converting in transition as Starling completed a three-point play on the break and Judah Mintz added two lay-ups off Syracuse steals to draw within 32-30. Tech, however, snapped the Orange run with a jumper in the paint to close the opening half scoring with a 34-30 lead.
SU needed just over 90 seconds of second half play to knot the score at 36, but the Jackets responded with a 12-2 burst than gave them their biggest lead of the night just over eight minutes after the break. Quadir Copeland’s foul shots and a pair of Starling lay-ups immediately got Syracuse within four
The home side twice nudged the margin back out to six, but a Chris Bell triple finished a 9-2 Orange run that to give SU a 55-54 edge with under six minutes remaining. That, however, was the last field goal Syracuse would make.
Georgia Tech ground out an 11-5 scoring advantage over the final five minutes, including a Miles Kelly three-point-play that fouled Maliq Brown out with 31.5 seconds to play and gave the Jackets a 62-58 lead. Two Mintz foul shots halved the deficit, but Tech went 3-of-4 from the charity stripe from there to finish the scoring.
Starling led all scorers in the game with 18 points, finishing as the only Orange player to attempt three or more field goals while shooting over 40 percent from the field. Mintz was the only other SU player to reach double digits, fishing with 14. Copeland chipped in with nine points. Brown grabbed eight rebounds and came up with five steals.
Four players did most of the Yellow Jackets’ offensive work, led by Kyle Sturdivant’s 17 points, many coming on his four 3’s. Miles Kelly and Baye Ndongo each rang up a double-double. Both had 16 points while Ndongo had 11 boards and Kelly ten. Tafara Gapare just missed joining them, finishing with ten points and nine rebounds.
