A cold shooting stretch and second half foul trouble made it close, but Syracuse held on for their 43rd consecutive victory in their series against Cornell at the JMA Wireless Dome, 81-70. The Orange (6-3) led most of the game, including by 14 points midway through the second half, but the Big Red (7-2) clawed back within three with under three minutes left before the hosts escaped.

SU was whistled for a dozen fouls in the second half, including getting called for five infractions in a 32-second span in the second half. The officials added a sixth whistle less than 40 seconds later, giving Judah Mintz his fourth foul of the night and leading to him heading to the bench for nearly nine minutes of play.

Cornell ate away at the 59-47 margin when Mintz went to the pine. Chris Bell and Justin Taylor kept Syracuse afloat, each scoring five points with the star guard sitting. Mintz returned after the under-four media timeout and the Orange in front, 71-65.

The Big Red added a foul shot and a dunk to get within three, but a J.J. Starling elbow jumper pushed the lead back out to five. After a couple fruitless possessions, Cornell was forced to foul. Quadir Copeland and Mintz each added two from the line, building the SU lead to nine before that duo each added a dunk in the final seconds.

Three early 3-pointers, two from Mintz and the last from Bell, formed a 9-0 Syracuse run in the opening four minutes to give the hosts a 10-5 lead. Six different Orange players scored in a 18-6 run lasting just under five-and-a-half minutes to boost the SU advantage to 33-20 with just under five-and-a-half left in the opening half.

That ended the good times for SU in the opening half, as they would fail to make another field goal until halftime. That allowed Cornell to go on an 11-1 run the remainder of the half to go into the break trailing just 34-31.

Syracuse had a solid start to the second half, notching 14 of the second half’s first 20 points. Bell had eight points in the run and Taylor’s smooth lefty lay-up gave the Orange a 48-37 lead just under three-and-a-half minutes after the break.

The Big Red fought back within a half dozen, but Mintz connected from long distance to push the lead out to a12 before the flurry of whistles that led to him taking a seat.

Mintz led all players in the game with a personal-best five 3-pointers as he poured in 28 points. Bell matched him with five bombs of his own for the bulk of his 19 points to go with four blocked shots while Taylor had a solid all-around game, finishing with 15 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Maliq Brown was held scoreless, put grabbed a dozen rebounds, including seven on the offensive end.

Ten different players scored for the Big Red, with Cooper Noard topping them with 15 points. Isaiah Gray added 11 points while Guy Ragland Jr. chipped in with eight.