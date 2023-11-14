With three-and-a-half minutes gone in the second half, Colgate looked poised to finish romping over Syracuse for their third straight victory in the series between the two schools with a 54-30 lead in hand. The Orange (3-0) had other plans and came roaring back for a 79-75 home win.





After giving up the first eight points of the second half to finish digging that giant hole, the hosts responded with nine straight points to pull within 15. Following three points from the Raiders (1-1), Chris Bell, who had his best effort at SU, had nine points in an 11-1 run that pulled the hosts within 58-50 just past the midpoint of the second half.





Colgate righted their ship and maintained control for the next four minutes, keeping the margin above seven points. Syracuse, however, turned up the defensive pressure, forcing eight turnovers in the final 6:22 of play.





Those Raider miscues fueled the Orange offense, as Judah Mintz had five straight points to draw the hosts within 66-62. After a pair of baskets by the Raiders, SU then ripped off 14 straight markers to turn an eight-point deficit into a 76-70 lead with 31 seconds remaining.





The Raiders got a three to halve the lead, but Mintz added two foul shots to hold the visitors off.