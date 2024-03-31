Syracuse suffered its third loss of the season, as the No. 3 Orange fell to No. 1 Notre Dame in South Bend. Here are four takeaways from the game.

Comeback falls short

Heading into the fourth quarter of Saturday's matchup, it appeared that Notre Dame would cruise to a win, up 13-7. Syracuse would certainly make things interesting, outscoring the Fighting Irish 5-1 in the final frame. SU had real momentum after Luke Rhoa's unassisted goal with 12:04 pulled the Orange to within 13-10. Syracuse appeared to be in position to pull even closer with a man-up opportunity on a cross check from Will Angrick. But a critical turnover from Jackson Birtwistle allowed Notre Dame to burn more clock, and a goal from Eric Dobson with 6:45 left gave the Irish a much needed cushion. Two more goals from Syracuse made things closer, but the Orange simply ran out of time, needing two goals that never materialized in the final 2:45.

SU's top two guns go silent

All season long, the Syracuse offense has been driven by Owen Hiltz and Joey Spallina. Spallina leads the Orange with 63 points, while Hiltz is second with 39. But the two combined for nine turnovers and just three points. Shawn Lyght frustrated Spallina all afternoon, which has been a familiar theme in SU's other two losses. Spallina managed just a combined five points in those games. Overall, the duo's nine turnovers were part of a sloppy 20-turnover game for the Orange.

Syracuse struggles at the X

All season long, Syracuse has relied on Mason Kohn (59.0 percent) and John Mullen (59.8) at the faceoff X to generate possessions for them. But the two struggled on Saturday, winning just 9 of the 29 faceoffs on the afternoon. Syracuse's struggles hurt the most in the first quarter, when Notre Dame won 8 of 9, which allowed them to jump out to a 6-3 lead. Things were slightly better from there, as Notre Dame was just +4 the rest of the way.

Still can't slay the dragon

Syracuse's issues against Notre Dame are well documented. The Orange haven't toppled the Fighting Irish since the 2017 season, and some of the losses that have accumulated since then have been downright embarrassing. In their last three matchups, Syracuse has lost 22-8 (2021), 22-6 (2022) and 20-12 (2023). Though Syracuse certainly played significantly closer than it has in recent seasons, Notre Dame still remains the one win that has eluded them as they attempt to make their return to lacrosse prominence.