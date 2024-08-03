HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The weekend in South Florida kicked off with most of the top teams in the area gathering for the Hotbed World media day ahead of the 2024 season. Elite recruits in the class of 2025, 2026 and well beyond connected with Rivals during the event. National recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. has double-digit predictions coming out of it. MORE GARCIA: Takeaways from IMG Media Day | Toughest rankings questions in Florida | Who will have a higher-ranked recruiting class, Alabama or Auburn?

Advertisement

1. Bryce Fitzgerald won't leave the state of Florida.

Perhaps it's low-hanging fruit with three of Fitzgerald's four finalists representing in-state programs, but the Miami (Fla.) Columbus two-way star really enjoyed his LSU official visit and the Tigers pulled one of the biggest stunners of the cycle in landing fellow Floridian DJ Pickett last month. Still, local Miami looks to have made up ground on recent favorite Florida State over the last few weeks. Fitzgerald says FSU is pushing for his commitment hardest ahead of the Aug. 17 decision date.

*****

2. Joshua Moore's recruitment is far from over.

The recent commitment to Florida picked the Gators after a pair of visits to Gainesville, but the other in-state powers aren't relenting. In fact, both Florida State and local Miami are in contact with Moore nearly every day. He also revealed that the on-field product will weigh heavy in the final decision ahead of National Signing Day. The ball remains in Florida's court.

*****

3. Ben Hanks may be too close to call.

While the South Florida standout confirmed a final three of Florida, Louisville and Miami, the work to pick among the trio may still be ahead. Hanks has local ties to Miami and family ties to Florida, but said the official visit to Louisville was the one in which he came away "most impressed." Could the Cardinals pull the upset to get the four-star out of his home state? Hanks wants to come off the board before the first game of his senior season, currently set for Aug. 22.

*****

4. It looks like Syracuse for Zaqq Strange.

A one-time Syracuse commitment, Strange has the Orange on top of his list again after some time apart and a relocation to South Florida. Not only is there a firm belief in Fran Brown's vision in Central New York, but the defensive staff resonates with the Pennsylvania native. There are other programs in the mix, however, including Pitt, Colorado, Notre Dame and Cincinnati.

*****

5. Ohio State could become a game-changer for Calvin Russell.

The two-sport star, who has elite offers at wide receiver, is still waiting on the tender to come in from Brian Hartline and Ohio State. The Buckeyes' track record and continued success recruiting in the state of Florida, especially after signing No. 1 overall recruit Jeremiah Smith in 2024, has commanded Russel's attention. To date, however, he reports minimal contact with Ohio State's coaching staff.

*****

6. Miami will have to hold off many for Jordan Campbell.

This prediction is borderline fact at this point. Not only is the local Miami commitment picking up national offers, but the return trips have been planned for early in the 2024 season. Michigan, which hosted and offered Campbell this summer, will get him back on campus for a game. Closer to home, the Florida State Seminoles have been steady with the blue-chipper and a game visit is to be taken. Oregon and Nebraska are hoping to do the same before the end of the year.

*****

7. J'Vari Flowers will play his college football in the SEC.

Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Tennessee and Florida are some of the offers already in hand from America's best conference and one of its fastest 2026 recruits has his eye on the league. Flowers wants to pursue the SEC due to its prestige on Saturdays as well as its reputation for strong track and field programs. A decision, however, is not expected to come in very soon.

*****

8. Kentucky is the team to beat for Daniel Davis.

The massive 2025 interior blocker has been rising up recruiting boards all offseason with various camp efforts. The latest school to dig in on his tape and offer comes from the SEC ranks in Kentucky. Davis says Mark Stoops, himself, has been on the job of pushing the big man toward the Wildcats before all is said and done. The rising junior is close to current Wildcat Tovani Mizell as well as UK pledge Bryan Auguste, so this momentum could lead to a preseason decision.

*****

9. Shmar Akande won't be signing with Toledo.

Toledo picked up a huge surprise commitment in June in lengthy South Florida standout Shmar Akande, now at West Broward High School. Since, Florida, Auburn, USF and others have either begun pushing for a flip or offering a scholarship his way. With his profile rising regionally and potentially beyond, the Rockets' chances to hold onto the pledge may be going in the other direction.

*****

10. Jaylyn Jones will be a national recruit.