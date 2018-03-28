The Syracuse Orange have been playing hosts to many prospects this spring. One of those prospects that visited campus this past weekend was Orange High School (NJ) LB Nigil Thomas. He broke down his visit and more with Cuse Confidential right here.

“Syracuse visit was fun,” Thomas told CuseConfidential. “I filled out some sort of questionnaire, took a tour around campus, and also got a chance to see the field they play at. We also went back to the football facility and watched the team practice. After they checked out my height and weight and did a photo shoot too. Shortly after I got a chance to talk to the coaches.”

Despite doing all that on the visit, one thing really stood out to Thomas on his visit and that that was the teams practice.

“My favorite part of the entire visit was the practice. Mostly because of the high intensity the team showed. Another thing that was also pretty cool was the photoshoot they had me do. Hoping to take a return visit soon,” said Thomas.

At the moment Thomas holds no offers, but the orange showing a lot of interest lately it’s possible the Syracuse Orange could offer the prospect from Orange, New Jersey.

“They are my dream school so an offer from them would mean a lot to me if they decided to make that verbal offer. It would just be like I accomplished a goal,” Thomas stated.

Even though the Syracuse Orange haven’t offered just yet, they are still on the top of the list right now for Thomas’ services.

“Syracuse has always been my dream school. This was only my first time going up there, but at the moment they are number one for me in recruiting,” said Thomas.

Recently Thomas has also been hearing a lot from Liberty after a recent visit and is hearing from quite a few other schools too.

“I heard a lot from Wagner recently and the coaching staff wants me to attend a camp soon. Along with Dartmouth and Bucknell both want me to come on visits and also attend both their camp too,” mentioned Thomas.

Stay tuned for more on Thomas and other 2019 prospects right here on Cuse Confidential.com!