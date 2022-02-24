Three-Point Stance: Big Ten transfers, assistant coaches, key ACC players
Rivals national columnist Mike Farrell is here with the best Big Ten teams in the transfer portal, five former head coaches that are huge assistant hires and ACC non-QB offensive players who need to step up.
*****
MORE FARRELL: Fact or Fiction on Kentucky, College Football Playoff, more | Top 10 QBs heading into the NFL Combine | RB | WR | TE | OL | DT | DE | LB
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State | JUCO
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info for 2022 series
*****
1. RANKING HOW BIG TEN PROGRAMS HAVE FARED IN THE TRANSFER PORTAL
The transfer portal is as important as high school recruiting — for some schools. Michigan State is a great example of this, and it leads the Big Ten again. Here are my rankings of that conference.
Additions: Jalen Berger (Wisconsin), Daniel Barker (Illinois), Jarek Broussard (Colorado), Ameer Speed (Georgia), Aaron Brule (Mississippi State), Khris Bogle (Florida), Jacoby Windmon (UNLV)
The top class in the conference, the Spartans have added both high-end talent and depth at key positions. We already saw what Mel Tucker is capable of doing with transfers after a Doak Walker-winning season from former Wake Forest tailback Kenneth Walker, so expect more big things from this group of transfers.
2. Nebraska
Additions: Casey Thompson (Texas), Chubba Purdy (Florida State), Omar Brown (Northern Iowa), Deondre Jackson (Texas A&M), Trey Palmer (LSU), Tommi Hill (Arizona State), Hunter Anthony (Oklahoma State), Brian Buschini (Montana), Kevin Williams (Northern Colorado), Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (New Mexico State)
The Huskers are in need of a reset as much as any program in the country, so it makes sense that they've been very active. They were able to get their QB for this season and beyond in the duo of Thompson and Purdy, as well as potential starters at corner in Hill and Brown. And the super-talented Palmer at wide receiver is one to watch. A really great class.
3. Indiana
Additions: Connor Bazelak (Missouri), JH Tevis (Cal), Jared Casey (Kentucky), Shaun Shivers (Auburn), Patrick Lucas (Ole Miss), LeDarrius Cox (Ole Miss), Myles Jackson (UCLA), Bradley Jennings (Miami), Emery Simmons (UNC), Josh Henderson (UNC)
Indiana has hit the portal as hard as any team in the country, and has picked up some very solid players along the way, most notably former Missouri starting QB Bazelak. He'll step in as the presumed starter immediately.
4. Rutgers
Additions: JD DiRenzo (Sacred Heart), Sean Ryan (West Virginia), Mike Ciaffoni (Colorado State), Willie Tyler (UL Monroe), Curtis Dunlap (Minnesota), Taj Harris (Syracuse)
It's very clear what the Scarlet Knights were doing in the portal - going after offensive linemen. Four of the six players they brought in are the big boys up front, headlined by FCS All-American DiRenzo, who is an absolute mauler. Harris is a sneaky pickup from Syracuse who has big play potential.
5. Wisconsin
Additions: Jaylan Shaw (UCLA), Cedrick Dort (Kentucky), Justin Clark (Toledo), Keontez Lewis (UCLA), Vito Calvaruso (Arkansas), Bryce Carey (Northern Illinois)
Wisconsin lost its entire starting secondary to graduation, so it made sense that the Badgers went after defensive backs, and Shaw was one of the best cornerbacks available in the country. Dort and Clark will both have a chance to start, and Lewis fills in a hole at receiver after losing their top two players at that position from last season.
6. Minnesota
Additions: Chuck Filiaga (Michigan), Quinn Carroll (Notre Dame), Darnell Jefferies (Clemson), Shannon Bishop (Western Kentucky), Lorenza Surgers (Vanderbilt), Chris Smith (Harvard), Ryan Stapp (Abilene Christian), Jacob Lewis (Ball State)
The Gophers beefed up on the offensive line with Carroll and Filiaga, and added an under-the-radar star at corner in Bishop. A nice group for coach PJ Fleck.
7. Ohio State
Additions: Tanner McCalister (Oklahoma State), DeaMonte Trayanum (Arizona State)
Only two additions for the Buckeyes, but they're both more than likely starters. McCalister was one of the top cornerbacks in the Big 12, and he's following his defensive coordinator, Jim Knowles, from Stillwater to Columbus, where he projects as an all-conference performer.
8. Michigan
Additions: Victori Oluwatimi (Virginia)
Only one addition for the Wolverines, but Oluwatimi might be the most impactful non-QB in the entire portal. The Second Team All-American center from Virginia will step in to replace Andrew Vastardis, who is off to the draft.
9. Maryland
Additions: Jacob Copeland (Florida), VanDarius Cowan (West Virginia), Chad Ryland (Eastern Michigan)
A small haul for the Terps, but Copeland is a huge get for Mike Locksley and his staff. He's got a chance to be WR1 from the jump.
10. Purdue
Additions: Reese Taylor (Indiana), Tyrone Tracy (Iowa), Tee Denson (Kansas State), Elijah Canion (Auburn), Sione Finau (FIU)
Purdue picked up a pair of receivers who should contribute early in Tracy and Canion. Taylor has a chance to be a strong addition at linebacker as well.
11. Penn State
Additions: Mitchell Tinsley (Western Kentucky), Hunter Nourzad (Cornell)
Tinsley put up massive numbers in the Hilltoppers' Air Raid attack last season. He'll be expected to pick up where Jahan Dotson left off. Meanwhile, Penn State beat out Iowa for Nourzad.
12. Northwestern
Additions: Taishan Holmes (UMass), Ryan Johnson (Stanford), Wendell Davis (Pitt), Luke Akers (UCLA)
Despite needs across the roster, the Wildcats failed to address a ton of them. Davis is a nice piece at linebacker, and Akers has really high upside at kicker, but that's really about it.
13. Illinois
Additions: TeRah Edwards (Northwestern), Tommy DeVito (Syracuse)
Illinois needed to address the QB position and it did by picking up former Syracuse starter DeVito, and Edwards should add depth on the defensive line.
14. Iowa
Additions: None
The Hawkeyes have yet to get any players in the portal, so they're obviously going to be in last here. But they may target depth on the defensive line after they see how spring ball shakes out.
*****
2. FIVE FORMER HEAD COACHES WHO NEED TO STEP UP AS ASSISTANTS
MARK WHIPPLE: The former UMass coach was reborn last season as one of the best offensive coordinators in the country at Pitt, where he turned Kenny Pickett into one of the top quarterbacks in the country. He has a tall task ahead of him at Nebraska and will need to get transfers Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy up to speed quickly if he's going to replicate that success in Lincoln.
DEREK MASON: One of the many casualties of the tumult at Auburn, the former Vanderbilt head coach is now replacing Jim Knowles at Oklahoma State. He'll be a calming presence in Stillwater, and he'll need to keep the secondary on the top of their game if the Cowboys are going to compete again in the Big 12.
AL GOLDEN: Golden's time at Miami was not what most would call successful, but he's got a chance to rewrite the narrative as Notre Dame's new defensive coordinator. He has the chance to break in slowly in South Bend, as he's working under the Irish's former D.C. Marcus Freeman, who ascended to head coach after Brian Kelly departed for LSU.
MANNY DIAZ: After being unceremoniously dismissed at Miami, Diaz landed at Penn State as the defensive coordinator under James Franklin. The Nittany Lions' defense waned in the second half of last season, but he'll have plenty of talent to work with.
CHARLIE STRONG: The former head coach at Louisville, Texas and USF is now at The U as the linebackers coach and he's a perfect fit for the Hurricanes. He's a fantastic recruiter and knows the state of Florida as well as anyone. He adds to a staff that is already flush with great recruiters.
*****
3. KEY OFFENSIVE PLAYERS IN THE ACC FOR 2022
And finally, I continue my Power Five sweep of the offensive players that need to step up for each team. Here’s the ACC. Again, no quarterbacks and no transfers.
Boston College: TE Joey Luchetti — Trae Berry and his 21 catches and four TDs are gone so Luchetti needs to replace some of those numbers especially in the red zone.
Clemson: WR Joseph Ngata — Clemson loses Justyn Ross, but really the Tigers need someone to step up and be the dominant No. 1 guy they have lacked since the 2020 season.
Duke: RB Jordan Waters — Mataeo Durant is a guy you might not know, but he was a 1,200-yard rusher in the ACC last season. Waters needs to take a large leap to reach that.
Florida State: RB Treshaun Ward — Jashaun Corbin is gone and Ward has the best chance to step up and be No. 1 with his explosive potential.
Georgia Tech: RB Dontae Smith — Jahmyr Gibbs is gone to Alabama and a huge hole is left to be filled, with Smith as my pick to emerge.
Louisville: WR Braden Smith — Louisville badly needs a big-time wide receiver to step up and help the offense, and Smith has that ability. He was a tough loss last season with a knee injury.
Miami: WR Key’Shawn Smith — Charleston Rambo is gone and Smith is the best player left on the roster to potentially be No. 1 if I’m not including Frank Ladson (transfer).
North Carolina: RB British Brooks — Brooks showed some promise at the end of the season and could put up big numbers as the RB tradition continues.
NC State: OT Bryson Speas — OK, go out and replace Ikem Ekwonu. Good luck.
Pitt: RB Israel Abanikanda — He had a solid season last year but the running game is going to have to be even better this year.
Syracuse: WR Courtney Jackson — Jackson was solid last year, but he needs to get his average yards per catch (10.6) up a bit.
Virginia: RB Mike Hollins — The running game needs to step up to take pressure off Brennan Armstrong.
Virginia Tech: WR Jayden Payoute — The Hokies need a go-to receiver and have a few candidates but watch out for Payoute if he can stay healthy.
Wake Forest: RB Justice Ellison — The passing game will be fine but the running attack will need to be more balanced led by Ellison.