Three Predictions: Florida, Syracuse, Carsyn Baker

Chancellor Campbell

Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. has predictions on a potential commitment run for Florida, Syracuse's success recruiting receivers and a speed running back that could be playing college football out-of-state.

THE FLORIDA GATOR RUN HAS ARRIVED

CJ Hester

Official visit season is congruent with commitment season and many programs should see the numbers run up in the class of 2026, especially those with little volume in the rising-senior class to date. Florida fits that bill with just two commitments entering last weekend. The program has already doubled that number and with the group of prospects expected to see The Swamp in the coming weeks, we don't expect that momentum to slow down. The offensive line may be low-hanging fruit in this exercise, with in-state standouts Chancellor Campbell and Javarii Luckas taking official visits in back to back weekends. Whenever Javeion Cooper reschedules his trip to Gainesville, that one will pick up momentum as well. Elsewhere in the state the buzz remains with Florida for blue-chip defensive back CJ Hester after his weekend in town, too. Beyond the state line, Florida is feeling good about recent visitors such as pass rusher JaReylan McCoy and running back Carsyn Baker, among others. We would be surprised if the commitment list isn't sitting in double-digits a few weeks from now.

SYRACUSE WILL HIT BIG AT WIDE RECEIVER

The more national recruiting battles Fran Brown and company jump in on, the stronger the confidence behind the pursuit gets. Syracuse holds a top-20 class with multiple blue-chippers already on board, but it has its eye on a major headliner at the wide receiver position to potentially be locked down over the next month. The top in-state recruit, and one of the nation's hottest wideouts on the trail, is one. Messiah Hampton is a Rochester native, some 90 minutes from campus, and he has felt the press from Brown and company since they took over in Central New York. Oregon and Miami are the top contenders working on an upset ahead of a June 13 decision date. The big national name SU is pushing for, and also contending with, is Calvin Russell. The two-sport star from Miami won't be an easy win over the Hurricanes, where he has serious family ties, but SU has hosted him a few times and should get a return trip in the form of an official visit as Oregon, LSU, Florida and many others jockey for position ahead of Russell's July 5 verbal commitment date. Those big brands once made these recruitments easier to project, but in this era and with the momentum SU has created, we're calling the shot for the Orange to snag one of these class headliners in the coming weeks.

SPEEDY RB BAKER PLAYS BEYOND THE STATE OF GEORGIA