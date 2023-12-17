West Virginia transfer James Heard Jr. commits to Syracuse
Syracuse recurved a commitment from West Virginia transfer James Heard Jr., he announced on social media
Heard was a four-star recruit in the 2023 cycle and played at Camden (NJ) High.
He appeared in three games for the Mountaineers and redshirted. He has four years of eligibility remaining. Heard announced his intention to transfer on Dec. 9.
Among the schools to have offered Heard in high school included Boston College, Duke, Kentucky, Maryland, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech among many others.
