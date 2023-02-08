Syracuse travels south to play at Florida State on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. (TV: ESPNU). Here's what to watch for in the game.

1. Can Syracuse avoid a devastating loss?

This is one of those games that Syracuse can't really win when it comes to its NCAA Tournament resume. Wednesday night's game is a Quadrant 3 game for the Orange. Q3 games are defined as a road game against a team ranked 135-240, and the Seminoles are currently 208th. Syracuse, which is 97th in NET, essentially needs to run the table in the remainder of the regular season to get back on the right side of the NCAA Bubble, and its third Q3 loss of the season (it already has two against Colgate and Bryant) would effectively end all chances at an at-large bid.