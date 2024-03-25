It was going to be a big weekend for Tyler Williams anyway. He was going to make an ACC recruiting visit to Syracuse and continue to work through this critical stage of the process.

Then, at the airport, he happened to see the man he has studied for years at the wide receiver position in NFL great Julio Jones. Suddenly the weekend became unforgettable for the coveted Riverview (Fla.) Sumner pass catcher.

"It was real special because that’s my favorite football player of all time and, to me, the greatest receiver," Williams said. "I mention it in every interview that I watch his film everyday and that I try to model my game after him.

"It was also special that he went out of his way to pour into me instead of acting like he didn’t want to talk to me or like was in a rush."

Jones, who was of course a five-star recruit coming out of Foley (Ala.) High in the class of 2008, not only gave recruiting advice but even took a look at his film.

"I showed him my film and he was really impressed and said if I keep goin and working I can be successful," Williams said. "He also spoke to me about making a decision in the recruiting process. He said at the end of the day it’s just football, so pick a school that fits right and trust it.

"Main thing he spoke on, though, was don’t get too caught up with others on social media and to just put my head down grind all the time."