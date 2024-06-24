Only a few short weeks after winning Defensive MVP at Syracuse's Elite Camp, 2024 defensive back Davien Kerr was on the Syracuse campus for an official visit.

That OV sealed the deal, and Kerr announced his commitment to the Orange on Monday via social media. Kerr competed at camp as a 2025, but has reclassified to 2024 and will enroll at Syracuse for the fall semester.

"I felt the connection and was comfortable to all of the staff," Kerr said to The Juice Online. "I felt like I can compete and bring a championship to Cuse football."

Kerr selected Syracuse over offers from Morgan State, Maine and Massachusetts, among others.