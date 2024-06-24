2024 DB Davien Kerr commits to Syracuse
Only a few short weeks after winning Defensive MVP at Syracuse's Elite Camp, 2024 defensive back Davien Kerr was on the Syracuse campus for an official visit.
That OV sealed the deal, and Kerr announced his commitment to the Orange on Monday via social media. Kerr competed at camp as a 2025, but has reclassified to 2024 and will enroll at Syracuse for the fall semester.
"I felt the connection and was comfortable to all of the staff," Kerr said to The Juice Online. "I felt like I can compete and bring a championship to Cuse football."
Kerr selected Syracuse over offers from Morgan State, Maine and Massachusetts, among others.
"I want them to depend on me to make plays and never make them regret their decision," Kerr said. "This new path is going to change me and my family’s life and I won’t let it go to waste."
Kerr plays both defensive back and wide receiver at Oakdale (CT) St. Thomas More, but will focus on the defensive side of the ball at SU.
He becomes the 26th commitment in SU's 2024 class, which had a final ranking of 36th in the country.
"It doesn't matter where I play," Kerr said in a previous interview. "I will dominate and show them that it was (not) a waste offering me."
----
