2025 RB Tylik Hill commits to Syracuse

Tylik Hill has committed to Syracuse

2025 running back Tylik Hill committed to Syracuse on Thursday, he announced on social media. The Sparta Township (NJ) Pope John Regional athlete officially visited earlier in December and received an offer from the Orange. He becomes the 35th commitment in the 2025 class, the largest in the country. "I’m really grateful that Coach Fran (Brown) sees something in me," Hill said to The Juice Online. "I love everything about what he’s doing with the program right now." Hill already came to Central New York with high interest, but the visit sealed his decision.

He got to see campus, see Syracuse's practice as it prepares for Washington State in the Holiday Bowl, and also attended a basketball game as SU played Georgetown. "The visit was great," Hill said. "Watching two of the practices and seeing how intense it was. I'm super excited to play for Coach Fran." Hill said that Syracuse is getting a shifty running back that only gets better as the game goes along. Said Hill: "I’m very versatile so I can catch the ball in space, return, and run the ball."