2026 DB Zaiden McDonald commits to Syracuse: 'I felt a family bond'

2026 defensive back Zaiden McDonald announced his commitment on social media to Syracuse on Monday afternoon.

He cited the coaching staff as one of the top reasons for his pledge

“I chose Syracuse because I felt a family bond,” McDonald said to The Juice Online. “It was more than just football with them.”

The Rivals three-star prospect offer sheet included over two dozen offers, including Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, Stanford, Tennessee and Virginia, among many others.

McDonald stars at Newark (NJ) Shazbazz, where he led his team to a 10-4 record in 2024.

He becomes Syracuse's 14th commitment in the 2026 class, which is currently ranked ninth in the country.

McDonald believes the ranking is still a bit off.

"I personally feel that we should be ranked higher," he said. "I feel that the caliber of athletes that Syracuse is recruiting are overlooked."