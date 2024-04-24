2025 Syracuse (NY) Christian Brothers Academy wide receiver Daunte Bacheyie committed to Syracuse on Wednesday, he announced on social media.

The Orange staff re-offered Bacheyie earlier in April and prioritized him in recent weeks. Bacheyie said the new coaching staff under Fran Brown was a large factor in him pledging to SU.

"The thing that made me decide Syracuse was I think coach Brown and the rest of the coaching staff are great," Bacheyie said. "I really like them."

Scheme fit and location were two other important reasons.

"Where they saw me as a player position wise and how they would use me," Bacheyie said. "I’m close to my family and that is another big thing."

He selected SU over offers from Pittsburgh, Connecticut and Boston College.

He is the third CBA commit in the class, joining fellow 2025 wide receiver Darien Williams and offensive lineman Matthew Hawn.

Bacheyie got to speak to the new staff more when he visited SU earlier in April for its spring practices.

"Just the energy and vibe at practice changed a lot with this new coaching staff," Bacheyie said. "I like them a lot."