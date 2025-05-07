Podcast: Syracuse lacrosse 'definitely' a contender, McAnaney says

Sixth-seeded Syracuse will host Harvard on Sunday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. It's been a resurgent season for the Orange, who won the ACC Tournament for the first time since 2016, and heads into the tourney with plenty of momentum.

We caught up with SNY's Eamon McAnaney to get his take on Syracuse's postseason chances.

"Overall, they've done a great job. This is what they've been building to with that great junior recruiting class led by Joey Spallina... They're definitely a legitimate contender. Everyone knows what's been building at Syracuse. If you're Syracuse, you have to get a chance for payback against Harvard."

He also gives his prediction on who will win, his projected Tewaaraton Trophy winner, and his thoughts on the job Gary Gait and his coaching staff have done this season with the Orange.

Afterward, we discuss a big week in the portal for Syracuse football, as it landed three offensive linemen from the portal.