Advertisement
in other news
2027 ATH DJ Davis talks Syracuse visit: "It's a great place to play'
2027 ATH DJ Davis listed Syracuse for the first time over the weekend.
• Charles Kang
2026 LB Terry Wiggins talks Syracuse offer: 'It's a huge blessing'
2026 LB Terry Wiggins received his first offer from Syracuse.
• Charles Kang
Podcast: Fran Brown used Brent Key's words as motivation for Syracuse
Syracuse head coach Fran Brown said the win over Georgia Tech was personal.
• The Juice on the Cuse Podcast
5 recruits react to Syracuse's 31-28 win over No. 23 Georgia Tech
We spoke with 5 recruits who attended Syracuse's 31-28 win over Georgia Tech.
• Saugat Sen
2026 P Grant Horvath says Syracuse atmosphere 'like none I've seen before'
2026 kicker/punter Grant Horvath recaps his visit to Syracuse on Saturday.
• Charles Kang
in other news
2027 ATH DJ Davis talks Syracuse visit: "It's a great place to play'
2027 ATH DJ Davis listed Syracuse for the first time over the weekend.
• Charles Kang
2026 LB Terry Wiggins talks Syracuse offer: 'It's a huge blessing'
2026 LB Terry Wiggins received his first offer from Syracuse.
• Charles Kang
Podcast: Fran Brown used Brent Key's words as motivation for Syracuse
Syracuse head coach Fran Brown said the win over Georgia Tech was personal.
• The Juice on the Cuse Podcast
2026 ATH Darnell Stokes Jr. says Syracuse is 'top of my list'
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
football
2 - 0
Overall Record
1 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
2 - 0
Syracuse
1 - 1
Stanford
-9.5, O/U 57.5
2 - 0
Syracuse
1 - 2
Holy Cross
Finished
31
Syracuse
28
Georgia Tech
Advertisement
Advertisement