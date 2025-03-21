2026 ATH EShawn Sutton commits to Syracuse: 'It felt like family'

2026 ATH EShawn Sutton has committed to Syracuse, he announced on social media.

The Rivals three-star prospect from Winter Park (FL) High is on campus for the weekend to take in SU's spring practice after receiving his offer in January.

He selected the Orange over offers from Bowling Green, Georgia Take, Wake Forest, Connecticut, Pitt and Massachusetts, among others.

"It just felt like family and home," he said to The Juice Online about his commitment.

Sutton plays wide receiver and defensive back at Winter Park (FL) High, which is coming off a 7-4 season. He has committed to SU as an ATH.

Sutton becomes the 10th commitment in Syracuse's 2026 class. He will also officially visit Central New York on June 6.

He previously said Fran Brown was a large factor in considering Syracuse.

"Coach Fran Brown was a very real and straight up guy," Sutton said. "I like him a lot."