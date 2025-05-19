Published May 19, 2025
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: 5/19/25
circle avatar
Charles Kang  •  The Juice Online
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@CuseRivalsCK

With official visit season beginning in less than two weeks, we highlighted several Syracuse recruits who will be taking their OVs in the near future in our weekly recruiting roundup.

Advertisement

"I really like the staff, how they coach, and also their plans for me."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JULIUS MILES

"Overall, I want to build more relationships, see the campus, the facilities, and just overall how Syracuse operates."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH ZIKHERE LEAKS

"Syracuse makes me excited to visit and get me fired up to see what the college has to offer."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH HARRAN ZUREIKAT

"(Looking forward to) really getting back up there and meeting the coaches again in person."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH CJ HESTER

----

Chat about this story and all things Syracuse and Syracuse recruiting on our premium message board, Cuse Classified!

Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.

Not a subscriber to The Juice Online? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.