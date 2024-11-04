Advertisement
in other news
Season Prediction — 2024-25 Syracuse Basketball Preview
Once again, Syracuse was voted at ACC Media Days to be in the bottom half of the league.
• Jim Stechschulte
2026 DL Srlondo Whiley reacts to 'special' Syracuse offer
2026 defensive lineman Srlondo Whiley discusses his Syracuse offer.
• Charles Kang
Schedule Analysis — 2024-25 Syracuse Basketball Preview
Syracuse’s non-conference schedule has a nice pace to it, as the more challenging games are separated out.
• Jim Stechschulte
Syracuse Orange v. Virginia Tech Hokies Prediction & Preview (11/2/24)
Syracuse will look to get back on the winning track against Virginia Tech.
• Brad Bierman
2025 ATH Davion Kerr commits to Syracuse
2025 ATH Davion Kerr discusses his Syracuse commitment.
• Charles Kang
in other news
Season Prediction — 2024-25 Syracuse Basketball Preview
Once again, Syracuse was voted at ACC Media Days to be in the bottom half of the league.
• Jim Stechschulte
2026 DL Srlondo Whiley reacts to 'special' Syracuse offer
2026 defensive lineman Srlondo Whiley discusses his Syracuse offer.
• Charles Kang
Schedule Analysis — 2024-25 Syracuse Basketball Preview
Syracuse’s non-conference schedule has a nice pace to it, as the more challenging games are separated out.
• Jim Stechschulte
2026 DL Anthony Charles has 'high interest' in Syracuse after visit, offer
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Syracuse
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- S
- PRO
- WR
- DT
- OT
- WR
- RB
- DT
- LB
- S
Advertisement
Advertisement