2026 EDGE Kamron Wilson commits to Syracuse: 'All love there'

2026 EDGE Kamron Wilson committed to Syracuse on Sunday, he announced on social media.

The Rivals three-star prospect picked the Orange over offers from California, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina and NC State, among many others.

Wilson said in the end, his commitment came down 'the trust and relationship with the coaching staff,' he said to The Juice Online.

"All love there," Wilson said. "I wasted no time. It was only right."

In the 2024 season, the Miami (FL) Southridge athlete recorded 20 sacks, 30 TFLs, and 110 total tackles.

He unofficially visited Syracuse over the weekend, and will boomerang back for his official visit on June 13.

"The trip went great," Wilson said.