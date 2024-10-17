Advertisement
in other news
Podcast: Syracuse outlasts NC State on the road
Syracuse is now one win from bowl eligibility after it topped NC State on the road.
• The Juice on the Cuse Podcast
5 takeaways from Syracuse's 24-17 win over NC State
Here are key takeaways from Syracuse's win over NC State on Saturday.
• Jim Stechschulte
Strong performance by McCord helps Syracuse hang on against NC State
Syracuse defeated NC State on Saturday for their fifth win of the season.
• Jim Stechschulte
2028 DL Will Pasley talks upcoming Syracuse visit: 'It's a great program'
2028 defensive lineman Will Pasley will visit Syracuse in November.
• Charles Kang
2026 DB Javari Nash 'thankful' for offer from Syracuse
2026 defensive back Javari Nash is starting to see his recruitment take off, with his first P4 offer from Syracuse.
• Charles Kang
2026 OL Lamarcus Dillard compliments 'great' Syracuse staff on 5-1 start
