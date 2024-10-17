Advertisement

Podcast: Syracuse outlasts NC State on the road

Podcast: Syracuse outlasts NC State on the road

Syracuse is now one win from bowl eligibility after it topped NC State on the road.

 • The Juice on the Cuse Podcast
5 takeaways from Syracuse's 24-17 win over NC State

5 takeaways from Syracuse's 24-17 win over NC State

Here are key takeaways from Syracuse's win over NC State on Saturday.

 • Jim Stechschulte
Strong performance by McCord helps Syracuse hang on against NC State

Strong performance by McCord helps Syracuse hang on against NC State

Syracuse defeated NC State on Saturday for their fifth win of the season.

 • Jim Stechschulte
2028 DL Will Pasley talks upcoming Syracuse visit: 'It's a great program'

2028 DL Will Pasley talks upcoming Syracuse visit: 'It's a great program'

2028 defensive lineman Will Pasley will visit Syracuse in November.

 • Charles Kang
2026 DB Javari Nash 'thankful' for offer from Syracuse

2026 DB Javari Nash 'thankful' for offer from Syracuse

2026 defensive back Javari Nash is starting to see his recruitment take off, with his first P4 offer from Syracuse.

 • Charles Kang

Published Oct 17, 2024
2026 OL Lamarcus Dillard compliments 'great' Syracuse staff on 5-1 start
Charles Kang  •  The Juice Online
Recruiting Analyst
