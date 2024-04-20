No. 6 Syracuse 11-4 (3-1) closed the 2024 regular season by defeating No. 4 Virginia (10-3, 1-2), 18-17, in a thriller at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday afternoon. The game had major playoff implications, with the victory allowing SU to clinch the No. 2 seed heading into the ACC Tournament. SU will next play the No. 3 seed (TBD) on May 3. Here 3 takeaways from the regular season finale.

Owen Hiltz and Finn Thomson Turn It Up

Virginia's game plan was clear: At no point would they let Joey Spallina get going. That part of the plan worked as Spallina, SU's leading scorer, finished with 0 points. UVA sophomore defenseman John Schroter shadowed Spallina the entire game. Syracuse adjusted, with Owen Hiltz stepping into a lead role, topping SU with three goals and five assists. SU needed every one of them. After the Orange fell behind 4-1, two Hiltz goals bookended a 6-0 run to give SU its first lead of the game. Hiltz kickstarted another 4-0 in the third period. Also making up for Spallina's off day was Finn Thomson, who provided much needed offensive assistance with three goals. Elsewhere, Christian Mule (3), Michael Leo (2), and Jake Stevens (2) also contributed.

Attempting to Neutralize Cormier

Payton Cormier, Virginia's all-time leading goal scorer and the nation's leading scorer at 3.67 goals per game, led Virginia with four goals, so it would be difficult to say that SU neutralized him. Still, SU made it as difficult as they could on the attackman, especially on 6-on-6 situations. Two of his goals came in transition or on a fast break, and in sets, SU defenders Billy Dwan and Riley Figueiras stuck with and grinded out Cormier. Interestingly, SU didn't make it a point to double him. For one, they were never forced to send a double. Cormier rarely plays in isolation, he is always in front of the goalie, and Syracuse can instantly send a double in need be. Secondly, they could not afford to send a double and risk an open lane. Dwan ended up making two crucial plays in crunch time with a late goal to tie the game at 17, then a critical takeaway to preserve the win.

Playoff Implications

Syracuse has locked up the No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament, with Notre Dame having already locked in the No. 1 spot. SU will play the No. 3 seed, though that team is unknown at the moment. The rest of the ACC teams still have their fourth and final game to play on April 27. The first game will be Duke at UNC: · If UNC wins, they get the No. 4 seed spot, · If Duke wins, they get the No. 3 or 4 seed depending on the outcome of the other game. The second game will be UVA at Notre Dame: · If UVA wins, they will lock in the No. 3 seed · If Notre Dame wins and Duke wins, Duke will be No. 3 and UVA will be No. 4 (Duke holds the tiebreaker with UVA) Syracuse could be in for a rematch with the Cavaliers on May 3.