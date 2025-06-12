Recruiting Rumor Mill: Finalists beginning to crystallize for top prospects

J'Zavien Currence (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

It’s the busiest month of the year in recruiting and a second Recruiting Rumor Mill was needed this week. Here’s the latest from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney. MORE: Decision day nears for five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons | Monday's rumor mill

Georgia, Michigan, Alabama and Oregon are the finalists for the four-star linebacker from Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh and while there has been a lot of chatter around the Crimson Tide, the Wolverines really impressed him over the weekend. A player panel stood out as Abrams felt like many players on the team and recruits in the building and the academics could genuinely be a serious factor here to push Michigan ahead although a visit to Alabama this weekend is big, too.

Albert was supposed to visit Arkansas this past weekend but that trip was canceled as two main programs have emerged as the front-runners. Tennessee and Mississippi State should battle it out for the four-star defensive tackle from Jackson (Miss.) Jackson Academy with a commitment on July 18 planned.

Florida State has pulled “neck-and-neck” with Florida for the four-star running back from Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes as his weekend visit blew him away and the coaching staff made it clear he’s a top priority at his position. If the Seminoles can keep up that momentum then things could get interesting but the Gators still could have the advantage.

Georgia Tech looks strongest for the high three-star quarterback from Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas More but others are getting involved often and Indiana could become much more in the mix if four-star Luke Fahey heads elsewhere. The Hoosiers would be a team to watch if Fahey ends up at Stanford or Ohio State but the Yellow Jackets lead in Bergeron’s recruitment now.

Missouri, Illinois and Nebraska are three other top programs to watch but Notre Dame could have the edge after Irish Invasion as the 2027 four-star tight end from St. Peters (Mo.) Francis Howell Central loved his time in South Bend. He mainly worked on offense but the defensive coaches wanted Brown to work on defense as well as they’ve talked about Brown going both ways. The Irish seem to have a considerable edge right now especially after that trip.

If Florida State can flip Currence from South Carolina, it will be because of coach Mike Norvell. The four-star defensive back from Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe loves Norvell and how he conducts himself and runs the program plus Currence hit it off with a bunch of assistants – especially Tony White, Patrick Surtain and Evan Cooper – but the Seminoles weren’t able to flip him on the visit.

Texas is still considered the front-runner - maybe by a wide margin - for the four-star running back from Carthage, Texas but LSU did everything possible to sway him over the weekend. Position coach Frank Wilson even wrote out over 20 names of former running backs he coached that he put into the league and the love Edwards was shown blew him away. The Tigers are making up ground but Texas is still right there.

A visit and offer from Ohio State is definitely a major deal to Elkins and if the Buckeyes can keep up the momentum they could be tough to beat in his recruitment. He also thought it was cool he was the only safety recruit on campus recently as he spent valuable time with the staff. But Indiana is going to make a major run at the 2027 four-star safety from Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central with Vanderbilt and Kentucky rounding out his top four.

SMU, Texas A&M and Oklahoma are three to watch and a great visit to LSU will have Evers thinking but Ohio State is now “over a lot of schools” after his weekend in Columbus. The four-star offensive lineman from Flower Mound, Texas, loved his trip with the Buckeyes, had great talks with tons of coaches including coach Ryan Day and Tavien St. Clair was his host which could put Ohio State over the top in his recruitment.

Gibson still feels good about his Alabama commitment after a weekend trip to Ole Miss. The four-star cornerback from Gadsden (Ala.) Gadsden City loves how the Rebels play a lot of man coverage and he hit it off with some players but the feeling is the Crimson Tide are still strongest here. Alabama will have one more bullet to dodge as Gibson plans to visit Tennessee this weekend.

Auburn’s coaches were surprised at how smooth Harrington was during a recent workout as the Tigers have entered his top group with Alabama, Miami, Notre Dame and Arizona State and a new offer from Michigan should also join that top list. After a trip over to South Bend in recent days, the Irish will be one to watch closest if he’s not set on playing in the SEC.

The list remains long for Hasan as Tennessee, Florida and Georgia are up there with Penn State, Florida State and a whole host of others but Notre Dame is making a serious play for the 2027 four-star cornerback from Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons. At the Irish Invasion, Hasan loved working out with “two of the best” defensive backs coaches and hit it off with coach Marcus Freeman and his vision for the program.

The 2027 safety from Louisville (Ky.) Atherton has Clemson surging a little bit in his recruitment after working out there, getting an offer and loving his workout with position coach Mickey Conn. All that will play a major factor moving forward but there is serious competition from Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama and LSU so far.

Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State, Florida and Tennessee remain among the favorites but now Clemson is on that list after he got offered by the Tigers and took a visit there. The three-star offensive lineman from Poquoson, Va., had an “incredible experience” at Clemson and he loved how the coaching staff showed a “genuine belief” in him both on and off the field.

After an earlier commitment to SMU, Lincoln committed to Oklahoma State in April but three others are working to flip him again. Baylor has been the main one coming after the three-star cornerback from Lancaster, Texas, with Arkansas and Vanderbilt heavily involved as well. Lincoln plans to be in Waco this weekend.

LSU is definitely one to watch especially because of its receiver tradition with North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Florida State and Mississippi State involved but Ole Miss remains the team to beat. The four-star receiver from Morton, Miss., had another excellent visit to Oxford recently, playing in his home state is being pushed hard and the attention that staff is showing has pushed them to the top.

The Irish Invasion was Miller’s first camp ever and he “learned a lot” from the Irish coaching staff as Notre Dame hasn’t offered yet but there is a ton of interest in the program. Miami, Missouri, Iowa State and Minnesota are the other early teams to watch for the 2027 running back from Iowa City (Iowa) Regina. An offer from the hometown Hawkeyes could make it way more interesting.

SMU and Texas A&M could be battling it out for the four-star offensive tackle from Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point and a recent trip with the Mustangs where they sold him on how they could set him up for the NFL and life after football was a huge draw. TCU is also heavily involved here but this looks like a two-team battle.

Ohio State, Auburn, Michigan, Nebraska and Florida are the five favorites for Mpouma but Auburn took maybe an insurmountable lead during his recent visit. He had an “amazing” time on The Plains, the coaches made it clear he’s a top priority and even though other visits are expected, the Tigers definitely look out in front.

Arkansas, Georgia Tech and NC State are the three standouts for the four-star offensive tackle who’s planning to commit on July 7. It wouldn’t be a shock to see the Buford, Ga., standout stay home and play for the Yellow Jackets but he loved a weekend visit to Arkansas as he hit it off with coach Sam Pittman and position coach Eric Mateos.

One of the top 2028 receivers nationally, a lot could change in Pierre’s recruitment but Miami is going to be a major player for the Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna standout. UCLA, Tennessee, Purdue, Oregon and Missouri have made a big impression as he’ll be with the Ducks on Thursday and a trip to Tennessee went great especially with how the coaching staff treated him.

A strong performance at the Irish Invasion has helped Purcell potentially land a Notre Dame offer as position coach Gino Guidugli told the 2027 four-star lefty quarterback that he “definitely increased” his stock after the event. The well-traveled QB from Park Ridge (Ill.) Maine South is going to Michigan, Florida and Ohio State soon with Indiana and Wisconsin making a big impression in his recruitment as well.

Kansas State is one of a handful of front-runners for Rajecki and the Wildcats took a major step forward this past weekend as the three-star running back from Canton (Ga.) Sequoyah figures out his recruitment. Rajecki and the coaching staff did a great job feeding off each other during the trip and they told him he fits their program perfectly. Vanderbilt, NC State, Memphis and Georgia Southern are the other standouts.

A great conversation over dinner with position coach Mason Miller could help Baylor land Robinson as he loves the feeling in Waco and how he was treated on his official visit. The three-star offensive tackle from Lexington (Miss.) Holmes County spent a ton of time with the offensive line group and hit it off with them as Florida State and LSU are the main contenders as well.

It would be a shock at this point if Ruxer doesn’t end up at Oklahoma as Duke, Minnesota, West Virginia and Northwestern are the others seriously involved in his recruitment. Getting to Norman over the weekend only pushed the Sooners higher as he loves the offensive plan there and how Oklahoma always has good quarterbacks.

Michigan has been one of the dream schools growing up and Penn State has not backed down an inch in recruiting the 2028 quarterback from Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech. Oregon and Maryland are two others to watch and now so is Notre Dame after his visit for Irish Invasion where the coaching staff sold him on all the connection on and off the field he could make in South Bend.

The development at Georgia is “second to none” and that will have a major impact on Watkins as his recruitment continues but leaning on history, South Carolina remains a very formidable foe in his recruitment. The Bulldogs can never be counted out especially since Watkins is a top target but the four-star safety from Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern could be tough to pull away from the Gamecocks in the end.