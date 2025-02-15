3 takeaways from Syracuse lacrosse's 11-7 loss to Maryland

Gary Gait (Photo by Kicia Sears)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Syracuse dropped its first game of the year, losing to Maryland, 11-7. Here are three takeaways from the loss.

Maryland continues domination of SU

After three tune-ups against opponents they were favored against (and defeated), Syracuse faced its first true test of the season against No. 6 Maryland. It’s been a tough matchup for the Orange ever since Gary Gait took over as head coach, and Saturday’s 11-7 loss was Gait’s fourth straight to Maryland. There’s been plenty of discussion this year as the season that SU finally gets over the hump with a junior class that has been playing together for three years. That includes Joey Spallina, Michael Leo, and Billy Dwan, among others. But defeating the Terrapins, which would’ve been a signature early season win for the Orange, proved to be still out of reach for Syracuse.

Terrapin defense stifles Orange

Maryland did it by taming an offense that was off to a torrid start to the season. In wins over Jacksonville, Vermont and Towson, the Orange tallied 55 goals. Spallina did account for two goals and two assists, but looked uncomfortable all afternoon against long pole defender Will Schaller. Finn Thompson and Owen Hiltz were also uncharacteristically quiet, combining for three goals. Maryland dictated pace, making the game into a long marathon instead of a series of sprints. That played into their hands as Syracuse notched only 19 shots on goal. Compare that to its 24-5 win over Jacksonville to start the season, when the Orange had its foot on the pedal, and pumped in 39 shots on goal.

Second half setback

A pair of unassisted goals from Spallina gave the Orange a slim 5-4 lead at halftime. That would prove to be the highlight for the SU afternoon, as Maryland held Syracuse to just two goals after intermission, outscoring them 7-2. Maryland’s defense was suffocating, forcing two consecutive shot-clock violations. Meanwhile, SU got sloppy, giving the Terrapins three man-up opportunities in the second half, with UMD capitalizing with two goals. Syracuse also turned the ball over six times.