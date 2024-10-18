5 takeaways from Syracuse basketball's 2024 Media Day

Lucas Taylor (Photo Credit: Aidan Tseng, The Juice Online-Rivals)

Syracuse men's basketball held their media day at the Carmelo K. Anthony Basketball Center on Friday. Their season starts Oct. 26 in an exhibition against Clarion at 1 p.m. in the JMA Wireless Dome. Here are five takeaways from media day.

1. Excitement for Donnie Freeman

Freshman Donnie Freeman is a Rivals five-star prospect and the No. 11 player of the 2024 high school class, and is expected to compete for minutes at power forward against Jyare Davis. Freeman played for the Bahamas over the summer trying to qualify for the Olympics alongside NBA players Deandre Ayton and Buddy Hield. Freeman says he’s also been working with SU alum Jerami Grant—currently with the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers—since 2020. Head coach Adrian Autry has been impressed with Freeman’s humility considering his five-star status. “Donnie is a unique talent in that he can move, he can bang,” Autry said. “He is really talented, he has figured out how to use his abilities against different matchups so far. He’s a kid who is battling and he’s not scared.”

2. Jyare Davis figures to play a key role

Davis, a 6-foot-7 220-pound forward, should have the ability to defend guards and bigs due to his length and strength. Davis averaged 7.5 rebounds last year for Delaware, which will help an SU team that finished last in rebounding defense and rebounding margin in the ACC. Davis also averaged 17.5 points last year, and Autry said he's improved as a 3-point shooter over the offseason.

3. This team is older and more experienced

Autry emphasized that his new team has added players that have “been through wars,” a theme that he spoke about last week at ACC Tipoff in Charlotte. Autry’s transfer class includes three seniors (Lucas Taylor, Jaquan Carlos and Davis) and one graduate student (Eddie Lampkin). These players have all had big minutes running the show at their previous programs and add a veteran leadership aspect to a team that last year was heavy on sophomores. Autry, as well as many of the players, spoke highly of the leadership these new players have brought in helping the newer players like Freeman adjust to college ball. Returning starter JJ Starling has also been a leader on this team as going into his junior year, he is expected to shoulder a big load for the Orange.

4. Syracuse has depth

Last year, guards Judah Mintz and JJ Starling were top five in average minutes during ACC play. This year, this team is much deeper at guard. Aside from the incoming transfers, Syracuse also figures to have a healthy Chance Westry, a highly touted guard who transferred from Auburn last year but sat out due to injuries. Along with Carlos, returner Kyle Cuffe Jr, Taylor, freshman Elijah Moore and the aforementioned Starling, this team is much deeper at guard. Autry said he will play a deeper rotation because his team is more balanced.

5. Syracuse can retake the paint

Syracuse struggled in rebounding last year because of injuries and lack of depth at center. Now with a mix of new players in Lampkin, Freeman and Davis, and the return of Naheem McLeod from injury, this team should be a better rebounding team. Last year, Lampkin averaged 7.0 rebounds a game for Colorado, Davis averaged 7.5 rebounds for Delaware, and Freeman was regarded as an excellent rebounder in high school. In comparison, Syracuse only had one player average more than five boards a game and their second best rebounder was a guard. Expect SU’s bigs to take back the paint this year.