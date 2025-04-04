Georgia Tech transfer Nait George commits to Syracuse

Georgia Tech transfer Nait George committed to Syracuse on Friday, sources tell Rivals.

George was named an All-ACC Honorable Mention after the the 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard averaged 12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and an ACC-leading 6.5 assists per game.

The Canadian native has two years of eligibility remaining. George picked the Orange over interest from schools like UNC, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Stanford.

Syracuse returns starters JJ Starling and Donnie Freeman from their 2024-25 team. They also recently added big man William Kyle (UCLA) and wing Nate Kingz (Oregon State).