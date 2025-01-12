5 takeaways from Syracuse's 79-71 win over Boston College

Syracuse is looking forward to Donnie Freeman and Lucas Taylor reuniting in the starting lineup (Photo by © Rich Barnes-Imagn Images)

The Orange made it two in a row in ACC play on Saturday when they roared back from eight down in the second half to defeat the Eagles, 79-71. Here is what total away from the win as SU returns for a two-game homestand against Louisville and Notre Dame:

Shifting gears to shift focus?

While Boston College and Georgia Tech are among the worst offensive teams in the ACC on the season, perhaps Adrian Autry can use this recent success in slowed-down games to shift his players’ focus to being a more defensive-minded unit. While Autry wants to play a certain style, including getting out and running in transition, the talent on this roster and their recent results suggest a shift toward a slower play style may be more productive this season. One of this team’s most consistent strengths is its ability to collectively rebound on defense, but that has not translated into fast break points. Playing at a slower pace reduces opportunities for both teams, increasing variance and making each score count for more. That means it would increase the value of every J.J. Starling floater that falls through the net, Lucas Taylor 3-ball that finds its way home, and Eddie Lampkin putback that rolls in.

Taylor still rolling shooting the rock

Speaking of the starting swingman, Taylor had another strong shooting effort and continues to play complementary basketball. Taylor is up to 11.0 points per outing and has boosted his shooting numbers to 23-of-42 (54.8 percent) overall and 14-of-28 (50.0 percent) from 3-point range in that span. That last number has lifted Taylor to the top mark on the team, making 36.6 percent from behind the arc on the season. Barring injury, Taylor should hold his starting position the rest of the way. Pretty good return for the least-heralded member of the transfer group.

Freeman's eventual return

With Donnie Freeman missing a second straight game, the Starling-Elijah Moore-Taylor-Jyare Davis-Lampkin quintet started again. Freeman’s eventual return will likely nudge Davis back to the bench, but that would give a jolt of size and athleticism to the group. It may even push Petar Majstorovic out of the rotation again, as the freshman had two rebounds, but two fouls and a couple missed shots against the Eagles. The other option is keeping Davis on the floor, replacing Moore and keeping Freeman more on the perimeter. This would keep Freeman on the perimeter as a 3-point threat, as Davis simply is not a threat from the perimeter. That would create opportunities for cutting on offense and likely drag an opponent big out of the key to keep space for Lampkin and Davis from 15 feet and in. Perhaps something for the coaches to consider.

Low-pressure defense, low turnover number

While the Orange committing only five turnovers is a season-low effort, it should be noted that Boston College is one of the worst teams in the country at forcing miscues. They entered the game at #305 in the nation in turnover rate. If anything, at least it was a sharp contrast from the previous five games, in which SU averaged 18.6 turnovers.

One stat, several possible meanings

Plus-minus is a far from perfect statistic, but it sure can give some thought-provoking results, especially when the same players share the floor a lot. From this game: Lampkin: +21 in 33:08 Taylor: +12 in 36:49 Davis: +2 in 33:48 Starling: -1 in 36:21 All four were on the floor with Cuffe for the final 8:59 when SU was +15 and Lampkin missed the -5 the Orange got playing 2-3 zone to close the first half.