Syracuse finally won a game at the Maui Invitational, dispatching Div. II Chaminade, 105-56, on Wednesday. Here are some key takeaways from the win.

The ball moves around

The Orange had 15 assists in their first two games in Maui, but needed just over 27 minutes to match that total against Chaminade. They finished with 23 helpers on 44 field goals, marking the first time this season they surpassed assisting on half their baskets in a game.

And the outside shots go in

SU also had their best 3-point shooting game of the young season, hitting 12-of-30 shots from deep, setting high water marks in 3’s made and percentage (40.0). They also made 8-of-16 attempts from long range in the second half. Chris Bell had four treys while Justin Taylor and Kyle Cuffe Jr. each connected on three 3’s.

SU dominates inside

Syracuse unsurprisingly dominated inside early, rolling up a 30-4 lead in points in the paint by halftime. They also more than doubled up the Silverswords on the glass in the opening half, 33-16. The Orange finished the game with the same +26 scoring margin in the paint and a 55-30 rebounding advantage.

Taylor finally shakes it off

After a miserable start in the tournament, Taylor was probably looking forward to the long flight home. Taylor threatened to go scoreless for the trip, starting 0-for-16 from the field and 0-for-11 from beyond the arc over the tournament’s three games. As Taylor continued to struggle in the first half against Chaminade, Judah Mintz tried to get him a shot just before the half, but he opted to pass up a three in the left corner. Taylor’s problems seemed to get into his head coming out of the break. The Orange ran their first play for him to post up, but Taylor’s shot was blocked. He looked visibly frustrated after getting blocked, then secured the ensuing defensive rebound, but threw a lead pass to Chris Bell in transition that Bell never knew was coming. Taylor shook it off, though, knocking down four straight jumpers, including a trio of treys, in the next couple minutes of play.

Williams finally plays

Benny Williams checked into the game and hoisted a 3 on his first touch just over a minute later. Williams did adjust his shot selection, getting a lay-up for his next shot, but missed another trey before hitting a pair of jumpers. His success increases greatly after getting an easier shot to fall, then going behind the arc, so it should be a point of emphasis to him.

What's next

The Orange return to the JMA Wireless Dome for their next game, which will be against LSU in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Tuesday night. The Tigers (3-2), who won their last two games in the Charleston Classic against North Texas and Wake Forest, will host North Florida on Saturday prior to their trip to Syracuse. Will Baker paces Louisiana State in scoring (16.0 points/game) and rebounding (6.2/game) while Jordan Wright and Jalen Reed also average in double figures. Tuesday night’s tip-off is set for 7:00pm Eastern and the game will be televised on ESPN2.