2026 OL Shemaj Henry commits to Syracuse

2026 offensive lineman Shemaj Henry committed to Syracuse on Saturday, he announced on social media.

"I love the state of the program under coach Fran (Brown)," Henry said to The Juice Online about his commitment. “I’m ready to work my tail off to add to the success.”

The Chester (PA) High prospect visited Syracuse most recently on March 29, and has his official visit lined up for June 13.

"I’m a huge fan of how Coach Fran goes about the business of coaching the guys," Henry said after his visit. "How real and down to earth he is. He reminds me of my head coach I play for now (Shaw). So I would adapt easily and love that coaching style."

Henry stands at 6 foot 8 and 330 pounds, and prides himself on being an aggressive lineman.

"I enjoy pass pro and protecting the QB more than anything," Henry said. "I also love creating running lanes for the running backs. I take pride and being the guy that they want to run behind when the game is on the line."