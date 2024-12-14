6 takeaways from Syracuse's 75-71 loss to Georgetown

(Photo by Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images)

Syracuse dropped a disappointing 75-71 decision to Georgetown on Saturday. Here are the main takeaways from the loss.

Advertisement

Frontcourt dominates first half

Early on, Donnie Freeman was aggressive, corralling an offensive rebound and dribbling upcourt. When he noted the positive matchup based on size, he turned around and immediately bullied his way into the paint, ending up with an easy 12-foot jumper. On the next possession, Freeman splashed a 3, building off the confidence of that first made shot. The other bigs, Jyare Davis and Eddie Lampkin, helped Freeman in an opening half dominated by the frontcourt. The trio combined for 29 points before the break as Davis had 11 points, Lampkin ten, and Freeman eight.

Carlos fitting in

After a very rocky start, Jaquan Carlos seems to be fitting into his role. Carlos, who played all but 37 seconds, had 15 points and five assists against the Hoyas, running his three-game totals to 35 points and 24 assists against eight turnovers. Those numbers stand out in sharp comparison to his totals of 27 points, 23 assists, and seven miscues in the first seven outings of the season.

Defensive stoppers

Veteran transfers Jyare Davis and Lucas Taylor took on a defensive role in the second half, looking to help the Orange fight their way back into the game on that end of the floor. Their effort rubbed off on the other SU players, as they played some of their most spirited defense of the season in the final minutes.

Lack of size showing

The lack of size on this team, particularly when Freeman is on the bench, is glaring. While Lampkin and Davis are solid rebounders, neither is an above-the-rim player. While they had five and six boards, respectively, the two highest totals for Syracuse, they often did not grab rebounds where Hoyas were able to get over them and either grab the ball or tap it away from the duo.

3-point woes

The Orange shot 25.0 percent from 3-point-range, the fifth time in 10 games they hit that mark or worse from long range. Not only are they one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the country, they are also among the bottom ten teams in 3-point shots attempted.

Freshman set to play more

It is simply a matter of time until Freeman and Elijah Moore get at least 28 minutes a night on the floor. This season, with all five losses coming to power conference foes, looks grim and the focus will eventually switch to developing for the future.