Boeheim's Army returns to TBT field, Elijah Hughes is first commitment

After a one-year hiatus, Boeheim's Army will be returning to The Basketball Tournament, the 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all event.

The predominantly Syracuse alumni team will be the featured team in the eight-team Syracuse Regional, which will be played at SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College from July 18-23.

Boeheim's Army's first commitment is former Syracuse and NBA star Elijah Hughes, who will be making his TBT debut.

They will also be welcoming back a familiar face in Adam Weitsman, who will serve as Chairman of Boehiem's Army. Weitsman first joined the team in 2021, helping Boeheim’s Army to its first-ever TBT championship.