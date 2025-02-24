Boeheim's Army returns to TBT field, Elijah Hughes is first commitment

After a one-year hiatus, Boeheim's Army will be returning to The Basketball Tournament, the 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all event.
The predominantly Syracuse alumni team will be the featured team in the eight-team Syracuse Regional, which will be played at SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College from July 18-23.
Boeheim's Army's first commitment is former Syracuse and NBA star Elijah Hughes, who will be making his TBT debut.
They will also be welcoming back a familiar face in Adam Weitsman, who will serve as Chairman of Boehiem's Army. Weitsman first joined the team in 2021, helping Boeheim’s Army to its first-ever TBT championship.
Boeheim’s Army has also made two semifinal appearances, and six quarterfinal appearances.
“We’re excited to have TBT to come back to Syracuse,” said former Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim in a release. “We really missed it last summer. It’s such a fun tournament, and it’s really great when you win like we did a few years ago. People in Syracuse really enjoy it.”
The winner of the Syracuse Regional will advance to the TBT Quarterfinals on July 29. The semifinals will be held on July 31, and the TBT $1 Million Championship will be played on Sun. Aug. 3.
“We missed the Boeheim’s Army fan base last summer and look forward to bringing TBT back to Syracuse in July,” said TBT founder and CEO Jon Mugar. “For the first time, we are featuring home court advantage through the championship, so it’s possible Boeheim’s Army will run the table in front of its home fan base all the way through!”
