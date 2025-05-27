2025 C Tiefing Diawara commits to Syracuse

Syracuse has landed a commitment from 2025 center Tiefing Diawara.

He played in Italy before playing his most recent season at Delafield (WI) DME Academy. Currently, Diawara is playing in the 2025 Nike EYBL on Team Hero, and has posted averages of 4.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game.

He is the fifth member of Syracuse's 2025 class, which is headlined by top 50 prospects Sadiq White and Kiyan Anthony.

247 Sports was the first to report this story.