2026 ATH D'Antae Sheffey from Harrisburg (PA) High committed to Syracuse on Saturday, he tells Rivals.

Syracuse offered Sheffey back in January 2023 under Dino Babers and that recruitment has continued into the Fran Brown era.

He cited Brown and his new staff as a key factor in his commitment.

"The culture coach Fran is bringing," Sheffey said to The Juice Online. "It’s a family up here."

The four-star athlete is rated the No 230th overall prospect in his class. He selected Syracuse from an offer sheet of over a dozen schools, including Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.

He joins Izayia Williams and Demetres Samuel as members of SU's 2026 class, which is currently ranked fourth in the country.

"We building some over here," Sheffey said.

Sheffey plays defensive back and running back, but is being recruited as an RB by the Orange.

"I'm a versatile running back," Sheffey said in a previous interview. "I can be shifty and when I need to get those little yards I can get them."