Colorado State WR transfer Justus Ross-Simmons commits to Syracuse
Syracuse received a commitment from Colorado State wide receiver transfer Justus Ross-Simmons on Wednesday evening, he announced on social media.
In his sophomore season, Ross-Simmons had 45 catches for 724 yards and three touchdowns. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound junior had 71 catches for 1,148 yards and six scores in two seasons with Colorado State.
Ross-Simmons visited Syracuse over the past weekend, and had originally scheduled an official visit to Florida this upcoming weekend. He selected Syracuse over interests from Florida, Florida State, Miami, Arkansas, South Carolina, and Texas A&M, among many others.
Ross-Simmons was rated a three-star prospect in the Rivals transfer portal, and the No. 237 overall recruit looking for a new home.
----
Chat about this story and all things Syracuse and Syracuse recruiting on our premium message board, Cuse Classified!
Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.
Not a subscriber to The Juice Online? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.