Syracuse received a commitment from Colorado State wide receiver transfer Justus Ross-Simmons on Wednesday evening, he announced on social media.

In his sophomore season, Ross-Simmons had 45 catches for 724 yards and three touchdowns. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound junior had 71 catches for 1,148 yards and six scores in two seasons with Colorado State.

Ross-Simmons visited Syracuse over the past weekend, and had originally scheduled an official visit to Florida this upcoming weekend. He selected Syracuse over interests from Florida, Florida State, Miami, Arkansas, South Carolina, and Texas A&M, among many others.

Ross-Simmons was rated a three-star prospect in the Rivals transfer portal, and the No. 237 overall recruit looking for a new home.