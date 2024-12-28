McCord dazzles as Syracuse tops Washington State in Holiday Bowl

SAN DIEGO — Through one half, Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord and the Orange offense had the Holiday Bowl record books on notice Friday night.

While the most prominent records proved to be safe, the Washington State defense was anything but against the nation’s leading passer.

McCord threw for 453 yards and five touchdowns to lead No. 22- ranked Syracuse to a 52-35 win over Washington State in the 45th annual Holiday Bowl in front of 23,920 fans at Snapdragon Stadium.

The Orange (10-3) won its first-ever appearance in the contest behind 606 yards of total offense. The output was 91 yards shy of the Holiday Bowl single-team record of 698 yards set by Oklahoma State in 1988.

Syracuse has won five of its last seven bowl games and improved to 17-11-1 overall.

McCord completed 24 of 34 passes without an interception and threw a pair of touchdowns to both wide receiver Trebor Pena and tight end Oronde Gadsen and his last to running back LeQuint Allen Jr.

Pena had five catches for 70 yards and Gadsen made four catches for 74 yards. Allen ran for 120 yards and added a pair of touchdowns on 17 carries.

Washington State (8-5), in the program’s fifth appearance in the contest, was blanked in a pivotal second quarter and never recovered en route to its fourth consecutive loss to close the season.

Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus finished 31-of-43 passing for 363 yards with three touchdowns to two interceptions.

Orange defensive backs Jalil Martin and Alijah Clark were credited with the interceptions.

Here are three takeaways from the Orange’s win: