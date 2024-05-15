While the Syracuse basketball program still has some, uh, stuff, going on in the transfer portal, one of the less attention-grabbing among those things still going on is that they may still be looking for a starting point guard. This, of course, is in spite of already landing a point guard in Jaquan Carlos, who spent three years at Hofstra, the last two as a starter.

Despite Carlos being a two-year starter and owner of two more postseason non-conference tournament game starts than the entire Orange roster for the Pride, some sections of the SU fanbase do not believe that nickname is apt. Yes, Hofstra played at a lower level in the Coastal Athletic Association, but maybe thinking Carlos is not up to task of playing or starting at Syracuse is going down the wrong path.

Carlos is not a perfect player. He is short and slight, even for a point guard, at 6’0” and 160 pounds and is likely to have some bumpy moments against ACC players based on those figures.

Carlos has not been an extremely polished 3-point shooter to this point of his career. In his two years as a starter with the Pride, Carlos has 36 made 3’s at a 32.1 percent clip and 44 made 3’s at a 34.4 percent mark.

The CAA, where Carlos plied his trade for Hofstra, of course, is a lower-level conference. The Coastal Athletic was ranked 18th among the 32 conferences by the NET rankings in the 2023-2024 season after being 26th the year prior.

As such, the Pride are certainly not among the elite basketball programs in the nation. Here is where they stood in several computational rankings following the 2023-2024 season: NET 112, KenPom 113, T-Rank 109.

For comparison’s sake, the Orange ranked moderately better in those measurements: NET 84, KenPom 80, T-Rank 71. SU ranked 11th among 15 ACC teams last season in those measurements, clearly better than Hofstra, who would have finished 13th in the ACC by those measurements, more or less.

However, in 2022-2023, the first year in which Carlos piloted the Pride, their rankings were: NET 86, KenPom 89, T-Rank 87. The Orange, in that very same year, ranked this way: NET 124, KenPom 118, T-Rank 131. That ranking would slot Hofstra ninth among ACC teams that season while finishing nearly 30 spots ahead of the tenth place team – Syracuse.

Of course, the entire Hofstra roster did not transfer upstate, just Carlos. As mentioned earlier, Carlos is not a great 3-point shooter, but better filed as still developing. His best season at long-range shooting came last year when he made 44 triples at a 34.4 percent clip.

As pedestrian as Carlos’ efforts were beyond the arc, they still surpassed the efforts of last season’s Orange backcourt of Judah Mintz (24 makes, 28.2 percent) and J.J. Starling (44 makes, 32.4 percent).