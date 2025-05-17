3 takeaways from Syracuse's 19-18 win over Princeton in NCAA Lacrosse

Gary Gait has led the program to its first NCAA Championship Weekend since 2013. (Photo by The Juice Online/Saugat Sen)

In absolutely thrilling fashion, Syracuse (13-5) held on to defeat Princeton 19-18 Saturday afternoon at Shuart Stadium in Hempstead, N.Y. SU moves on to the NCAA semifinals next weekend, and the victory puts 'Cuse lacrosse back on the national stage. Here are three takeaways from this instant NCAA classic that sent SU to its incredible 27th all-time Final Four:

1. The program's mantra of "Head...Heart...Hustle" was never more evident to end a 12 year drought of missing the Final Four.

In a game between two of the sport's all-time great programs in the NCAA Tournament era (1971), a game that featured 10 ties and six lead changes, there were so many players up and down the Orange roster that contributed to finally getting over the post-season hump. Sure, you can highlight Joey Spallina's masterful game with four goals and four assists, including the assist of what turned out to be Owen Hiltz's game-winning tally with 3:50 to play (Hiltz himself had three goals and two assists). You can also cite John Mullen's crucial face-off win just before halftime that sent the 'Cuse on a third quarter 6-1 blitz, and Jimmy McCool maintaining his, well, cool, in the fourth quarter making the final of his 12 saves in the final minute to stymie one last Tigers shot at tying the game.

But it was also backup goalie Michael Ippoliti who impressed his teammates. Forced into the game after McCool was called for a two minute, non-releasable penalty just before halftime, Ippoliti made what Spallina termed afterwards a "sick" save in his short time on the field in the third quarter, helping to turn back the Tigers and spur his team to its six goal barrage.

2. The amazing 2025 post-season run continues.



Only three weeks after falling to North Carolina 14-12 in the regular season finale for its third straight loss and calls on social media for SU to move on from Gary Gait , SU has under Gait's tutelage, ripped off four straight post-season victories in impressive fashion. Quite simply the 'Cuse is playing its best lacrosse in the most important month of May. Either in a defensive effort, such as the 9-8 victory over Duke to win the ACC, a huge comeback route from five goals down against Harvard in the first round, or going back and forth with an equally talented offense such as Princeton, Gait, his coordinators, and most importantly each player, deserve the spotlight to crow about their achievement. "I guess we can win a big game. I don't know," Spallina said sarcastically in a post-game ESPN interview about the negativity that spewed from a fraction of SU's fan base at the end of the regular season.

3. Next up a national semifinal matchup with either Maryland or Georgetown.



Perhaps there is an omen with this year's Championship Weekend being contested at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. That is, of course, the site of the last two Orange national titles in 2008 and 2009 under John Desko, defeating longtime rivals Johns Hopkins and Cornell, respectively to take home the trophy. SU has some recent NCAA history with both the Terps and Hoyas, falling to Maryland 13-7 in a slowdown game in the quarterfinals in 2016, and in Desko's last game as head coach in 2021 lost to Georgetown 18-8 in the first round. Syracuse will have to wait until late Sunday afternoon to find out its semifinal opponent, as Maryland/Georgetown follows Penn State/Notre Dame in the other quarterfinal doubleheader at Annapolis, Md. With Cornell also already in the semifinals, the two longtime upstate rivals could potentially meet in the championship game, a rematch of the '09 final on the same field.