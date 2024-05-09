FAU transfer QB Michael Johnson Jr. commits to Syracuse
Syracuse has received a commitment from Florida Atlantic transfer quarterback Michael Johnson Jr., a source tells The Juice Online.
The story was first reported by 247 Sports.
Johnson, the son of co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Michael Johnson, comes to Syracuse with two years of eligibility remaining.
Johnson originally played at Penn State in 2019 and entered the portal after the season. He didn't play in 2020 before transferring to FAU in 2021.
After missing the 2022 season with an injury, he appeared on social teams, and also rushed for 140 yards and seven touchdowns. He didn't record a pass.
In the 2019 cycle, Johnson was a three-star prospect out of Eugene (OR) Sheldon.
----
