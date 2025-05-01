Former Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim joins Boeheim's Army

Former Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim will join Boeheim’s Army, the Syracuse alumni team competing in The Basketball Tournament this summer.
Syracuse will be one of the regional hosts for the TBT, which will take place at the SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College from July 19-23.
He joins former NBA guard Elijah Hughes as the first two commitments on the roster.
Boeheim played at Syracuse from 2018-22, and as a senior, averaged 19.2 points and was named First-Team All-ACC. He went on to play with the NBA's Detroit Pistons, appearing in 20 NBA games between 2022-24.
Boeheim has also spent time with the G-League's Motor City Cruise and Oklahoma City Blue.
He will try to help Boeheim's Army capture its second TBT championship. Boeheim's Army first won in 2021.
The winner of the Syracuse Regional will advance to TBT’s quarterfinals on July 29. The semifinals will be held on July 31, and TBT’s $1 million championship will be played on Aug. 3.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public May 6.
