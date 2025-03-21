Four-star QB Gavin Sidwar reflects on Ole Miss trip, talks upcoming visits

Class of 2026 four-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar is fresh off a trip to Mississippi, and he has at least one more spring visit on the schedule, with more schools possibly being added soon.

Sidwar, who currently attends La Salle College High School in Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania, ranks as the No. 7 prospect in the Keystone State and the No. 23 quarterback in the 2026 cycle.

Next up, he will visit Syracuse on March 26. Sidwar was also planning to be at Missouri on Thursday, but he was unable to make it to Columbia due to storms. He is likely to reschedule that trip for a later date, but that is still to be determined.

Prior to any additional visits, Sidwar will be in Dallas this weekend for a 7-on-7 competition.

A few other programs are working with Sidwar to get him to their campuses soon as well.

He spoke with Rivals to break down his trip to Ole Miss, preview his visit to Syracuse, discuss other schools in the mix and update his general recruitment.