2026 ATH Darnell Stokes Jr. commits to Syracuse

2026 ATH Darnell Stokes Jr. committed to Syracuse on Saturday afternoon, he announced on social media.

He selected the Orange over an offer sheet that included West Virginia, Rutgers, UMass, James Madison and Connecticut.

"(It was the) right time," Stokes said to The Juice Online about his decision. "You just have that feeling when you know something right."

The commitment happened during his spring practice visit over the weekend.

"It was a great experience," Stokes said. "Seeing practice and actually being with the team in the meetings, locker room, and during practice on the field."

The Indian River (DE) athlete plays both defensive back and wide receiver, and will go to Syracuse as an ATH.

"I think I’m a good receiver," Stokes said in a previous interview. "I’m still young and still developing a lot of technique and learning how to play these positions but I can move around to the slot wing outside I can go for jump balls make plays."

He brings a dynamic athleticism on the defensive side of the ball as well.

"At corner it’s still coming to me," Stokes said. "My first year in high school, I switched halfway through the season to corner. I’m just still learning the positions."