Futurecast: Syracuse looking to close with speedy Fla. DB Kaylib Singleton

Since even before he went back on the recruiting market, Kaylib Singleton has worked with the same group of programs pushing for his commitment and eventual signature in December.

But when the senior out of Orange Park (Fla.) Oakleaf actually backed off of a longstanding commitment to Rutgers on October 20, the field narrowed.

Singleton had visited Florida, the program trending at the time, right on the heels of the decommitment. Michigan was previously pushing, as was Syracuse from earlier in the recruitment.

In the month since, more dust has settled, and the next trip up for the speedy prospect is to Syracuse for a weekend official visit. It could be the final trip of the recruiting process for the Floridian, he reports.

In that light, Rivals has logged a fresh Futurecast for the Orange to land another touted recruit from the Sunshine State.