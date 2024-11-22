Futurecast: Syracuse looking to close with speedy Fla. DB Kaylib Singleton

Since even before he went back on the recruiting market, Kaylib Singleton has worked with the same group of programs pushing for his commitment and eventual signature in December.
But when the senior out of Orange Park (Fla.) Oakleaf actually backed off of a longstanding commitment to Rutgers on October 20, the field narrowed.
Singleton had visited Florida, the program trending at the time, right on the heels of the decommitment. Michigan was previously pushing, as was Syracuse from earlier in the recruitment.
In the month since, more dust has settled, and the next trip up for the speedy prospect is to Syracuse for a weekend official visit. It could be the final trip of the recruiting process for the Floridian, he reports.
In that light, Rivals has logged a fresh Futurecast for the Orange to land another touted recruit from the Sunshine State.
Should Singleton jump in with Fran Brown and company, he would join fellow Floridian Demetres Samuel -- who is also expected to return to Central New York this weekend -- as the top-rated recruits on the commitment list. The Jacksonville-area standout would be the fourth Sunshine State native to jump on for Brown's program to date.
The move, which may be more likely before National Signing Day on December 4 than not, would also vault SU up the team recruiting rankings at Rivals. The Orange currently sits at No. 36, but current calculations would peg the program at no. 32 nationally right behind Florida should Singleton pledge a commitment.
Known for his wheels after clocking a 10.5-second 100 meter dash mark last spring, Singleton has become a versatile football prospect with reps on offense at wide receiver and on defense as both a cornerback and safety to his name as a senior.