Georgia Tech transfer F Ibrahim Souare commits to Syracuse

Syracuse received a commitment from Georgia Tech transfer forward Ibrahim Souare on Sunday, a source confirms to Rivals.

The Conakry Guinea native appeared in 30 games in the 2024-25 season, and started in the final 14 games. He averaged 2.8 points and 3.6 rebounds in 17 minutes after redshirting in his freshman season.

Souare played at Glendale (AZ) Dream City Christian in high school, and selected the Yellow Jackets over offers from Oregon, Niagara and Oakland.

He has three years of eligibility remaining.

The story was first reported by ESPN.