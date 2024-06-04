Georgia State transfer guard Lucas Taylor committed to Syracuse on Tuesday evening, he announced on social media.

He selected the Orange over interests from West Virginia, St. John's and TCU, among others.

In the 2023-24 season, Taylor averaged 14.5 points and 3.0 rebounds, shooting 35 percent from 3-point territory.

Taylor transferred to Georgia State from Wake Forest, where he appeared in 27 games, making four starts in two seasons. In his sophomore year with the Demon Deacons, he averaged 2.2 points in 11.8 minutes per game.

Taylor was a Rivals three-star prospect out of Wake Forest (NC) Heritage in the 2021 cycle. His offer sheet included Miami, Clemson, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin.