Northeast Spotlight: Quarterbacks that have hit the radar this fall

So far, Indiana is the only school to offer Croucher, but I would expect that will change soon. It's still quite early in the recruiting process for the Cheshire Academy (Cheshire, Conn.) transfer signal-caller out of the 2027 class. Several other programs are in communication with Croucher, however. He made a trip to Boston College last weekend, and plans to be at Michigan's home game versus Northwestern on Nov. 23. He is also planning potential trips to Penn State and Syracuse. Croucher has the coveted quarterback size at 6-foot-4 and still has room to add weight to his roughly 200-pound frame. He is a strong pocket passer with a smooth release, but can also move around and make throws on the run or take off with the ball. He played for Fonda-Fultonville in New York during his freshman season last year, where he threw for 2,957 yards and 31 touchdowns, while completing 63% of his passes. He earned first-team all-state honors for his performance.

Cyrus does not yet have any Power Four scholarship offers, but has garnered offers from Howard, Morgan State, Stony Brook and Temple. It will be interesting to see if more FBS schools get involved, but the 6-foot-5, 205-pound Cyrus is an intriguing, dual-threat athlete who is on the radar for several programs. Now at South Shore High School in Brooklyn, N.Y., he has begun his 2024 campaign on a tear for the Vikings through just three games, completing 41 of 48 passes (85.4%) for 767 yards and 11 touchdowns, compared with just one interception. This follows a huge 2023 season for Cyrus at Baltimore City College in Maryland, where he amassed 4,156 passing yards and 48 touchdowns, to go along with 551 rushing yards and 10 additional scores. He also broke four state records last season. It remains to be seen whether or not Cyrus will get opportunities at Power Four schools, but it is clear he is dominating at his current competition level and will find a college home.

The three-star prospect out of Milton Academy in Massachusetts already has Power Four scholarship offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Cincinnati and Syracuse, and additional offers from Connecticut, Massachusetts and others. That list will keep growing if McNeill continues to put together a strong junior campaign. He visited Wake Forest over the summer, and Virginia and other schools have shown interest as well. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound McNeill has a strong arm with good ball placement. He effortlessly flicks the ball deep downfield while standing in the pocket, but can also escape pressure and make plays on the ground when needed. McNeill is a three-sport athlete, as he also has played basketball and run track, and his athleticism stands out on the field.