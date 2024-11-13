Notebook: Syracuse's rebounding shows improvement

Three storylines emerged from the win.

Syracuse narrowly defeated Colgate, 74-72, on Tuesday at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Last year, Syracuse averaged just 33 rebounds per game, which made it the 59th-worst rebounding team in Division I.

Head coach Adrian Autry made it a point to improve on that in the offseason via the transfer portal, adding players like Eddie Lampkin and Jyare Davis.

Though two games, Autry's team has shown improvement, averaging 44 rebounds.

On Tuesday, Syracuse hauled in 45 rebounds, 11 on offensive rebounds.

On the season, SU is up to 31 offensive rebounds this season, but that hasn't resulted in more offense.

“We’ve gotten 31 offense rebounds in the first 20 games, and we only got 20 points out of it," Autry said. "That’s the problem. We gotta finish better down there.”

Lampkin led Syracuse with 12 rebounds to go with 15 points for his first double-double with the Orange.

“Just pushing the guys to crash the boards," Lampkin said of the surge in rebounding. "And the 4 and the 5 gotta go to the rim every time.”