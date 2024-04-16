Notre Dame transfer cornerback Clarence Lewis has committed to Syracuse, he announced on social media.

Lewis entered the portal in March after appearing in 50 games over four seasons, and registered 124 tackles, four tackles for loss, 18 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and three interceptions.

As a sophomore, he had his most productive year, logging 54 tackles and four PBUs. In a game against Syracuse, he recorded 12 tackles.

Lewis is a New Jersey native, having played at Mater Dei. He was a three-star recruit in the 2020 cycle, and the 19th overall prospect in the Garden State.